Triumphant Song Gaming win PCS 2 Asia event

Triumphant Song Gaming claimed the $80,000 first prize Wednesday at the PUBG Continental Series 2: Asia event.

TSG finished the 24-round, 16-team event with 213 points, edging runner-up Infantry by three points.

Infantry earned $35,000 and T1 took home $20,000 for finishing third with 196 points.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was scheduled to conduct a Global Series this year, but those plans were altered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In place of the Global Series, the PUBG Corporation is holding the PUBG Continental Series, with four regions — North America, Europe, Asia and Asia Pacific — competing in local online tournaments. Series 1 for each region was held earlier this summer.

The 16-team Asia event had a prize pool of $200,000.

PUBG Continental Series 2: Asia standings, with total points plus prize money

1. Triumphant Song Gaming, 213, $80,000

2. Infantry, 210, $35,000

3. T1, 196, $20,000

4. Tianba, 177, $15,000

5. OGN Entus, 169, $10,000

6. Champion of Competition, 165, $10,000

7. LAVEGA Esports, 154, $5,000

8. Four Angry Men, 130, $5,000

9. SeolHaeOne Prince, 130, $3,000

10. Afreeca Freecs, 124, $3,000

11. VRLU Ghibli, 117, $3,000

12. Still Moving Under Gunfire, 117, $3,000

13. SunSister, 89, $2,000

14. ELEMENT.36 JAPAN, 77, $2,000

15. Global Esports Xsset ACE, 68, $2,000

16. Team SADES, 50, $2,000

—Field Level Media