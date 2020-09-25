PUBG Mobile ban keeping India teams from participating

The Sept. 1 ban on PUBG Mobile by India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has left the country’s teams unable to participate in the current season’s global circuit, according to India esports content platform AFK Gaming.

India banned 118 apps in total, including the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds mobile app, over concerns for national security as well as a dispute over the breach of data privacy.

The ban will have wide-ranging effects, even beyond India, with international organizations like Nova Esports, Fnatic, TSM and Galaxy Racer left to determine how they will proceed for the upcoming season.

Hope is not completely lost, with Dot Esports reporting there has been progress to lift the ban (though nothing yet suggests a resolution is imminent). While Tencent no longer has publishing rights for the game in the region, there has been no word from PUBG Mobile or India’s government if that is enough to resolve the issues.

While PUBG Mobile Pro League in the Americas region started play Thursday, Pro League South Asia remains on hold.

The $2 million PUBG Mobile Global Championship, which will roll all international regions into one event, is scheduled for December.

--Field Level Media