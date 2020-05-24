STK charge to lead at PUBG's NA Charity Showdown

Shoot To Kill won two of five matches and added a second-place finish on Saturday to surge to the lead through three of four days at the PUBG Continental Series Charity Showdown’s North American event.

STK won the first and fourth matches before placing runner-up in the finale. They racked up a whopping 76 points (33 place points and 43 kill points) on the day to finish with 138 (48 place, 90 kill) for the tournament.

Oath Gaming, who entered Saturday with a 22-point lead over second-place Zenith Esports, went pointless in the final two matches and finished with just 30 on the day to sit at 132 in second place. Exodus (111 points, 32 on Saturday) are in third place, with Zenith (107 points, 27 on Saturday) in fourth and Susquehanna Soniqs (103 points, 39 on Saturday) rounding out the top five.

The $800,000 tournament using PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is split into four regional events, each with a $100,000 prize pool and an additional $100,000 from the PUBG Corporation to be donated to charities chosen by the winning teams.

The Asia Pacific region (Southeast Asia and Oceania) began play May 14, while the Asian region (Korea, Japan, China and Taiwan) and the European region kicked off on May 15.

The 16-team North American region runs through Sunday, with five matches being held daily. Teams receive points for their place and their kill total in each match.

STK tallied 11 kill points among 21 total in winning the first match of the day, which was played on Erangel. 303 Esports (11 total points, seven kill) and Oath (11, six) finished second and third, respectively.

In the second match on Erangel, Dodge totaled 19 points (nine kill) to win, with Soniqs (16 total, 12 kill) and Oath (13, eight) rounding out the top three.

Dodge also claimed the third match, the final one on Erangel, posting 16 total points and 11 kill points. Radiance (16, six) were a close second, with Soniqs (14, eight) right behind. STK (nine, five) and Oath (six, six) both finished in the top five.

STK had their best performance of the day in the fourth match, on Miramar, scoring 24 total points (14 kill) to win easily. Exodus (14, eight) and Illusion (13, eight) were next.

Wildcard Gaming charged to win the final match, also on Miramar, with 23 total points (13 kill). STK were next with 16 (10), ahead of Comets (10, seven).

While Oath were blanked in each of the final two matches, STK turned a 34-point deficit into a six-point edge entering Sunday. Dodge also made a big leap on Saturday, jumping from a tie for 11th up to seventh place after more than doubling their point total from Days 1 and 2 combined.

Sunday will feature the final five matches of the tournament, with the first three on Miramar and the last two on Erangel. The tournament’s top finisher will earn $25,000, with second place taking $15,000.

PUBG Continental Series Charity Showdown - North America standings, with place points, kill points and total points

1. Shoot To Kill, 48, 90, 138

2. Oath Gaming, 48, 84, 132

3. Exodus, 46, 65, 111

4. Zenith Esports, 39, 68, 107

5. Susquehanna Soniqs, 32, 71, 103

6. 303 Esports, 47, 56, 103

7. Dodge, 30, 64, 94

8. Wildcard Gaming, 27, 56, 83

9. Comets, 24, 54, 78

10. Houston Hardshifts, 24, 44, 68

11. Illusion, 22, 43, 65

12. Radiance, 27, 35, 62

13. Team Clueless, 16, 38, 54

14. Elus1ve, 16, 35, 51

15. LiViD Gaming, 13, 37, 50

16. Fabled, 21, 29, 50

—Field Level Media