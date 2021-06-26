Soniqs roll to PUBG Continental Series 4: Americas crown

Susquehanna Soniqs overwhelmed the field to claim the PUBG Continental Series 4: Americas championship on Friday.

The Soniqs came out on top of the prize-money distribution in all three weeks of the competition, receiving $20,000 for each week. They pocketed an additional $20,000 as the Series 4 champion, giving them a total of $80,000.

Dodge came in second and Oath Gaming in third, with both netting $27,000. Dignitas took fourth at $22,000, and TSM rounded out the top five at $20,000.

In the final week of action, Soniqs and Dodge each won four rounds while TSM won two rounds.

Soniqs got a $5,000 “Insane Squad” bonus, and one of the squad’s players, James “TGLTN” Giezen of Australia, got a $5,000 prize as the event’s kill leader.

TGLTN was joined on the All-PCS team by Brazil’s Wellignton “Killdemo” Ely (Trogloditas) and two U.S. players, Andrew “Pentalol” Franco (TSM) and Jaden “Vegas” James (Dodge).

PUBG Continental Series 4: Americas final standings, with prize money and PUBG Global Championship points

1. Susquehanna Soniqs, $80,000, 450 points

2. Dodge, $27,000, 270 points

3. Oath Gaming, $27,000, 215 points

4. Dignitas, $22,000, 180 points

5. TSM, $20,000, 145 points

6. Enrage Esports, $18,000, 105 points

7. Guadalajara Gascans, $12,000, 90 points

8. Trogloditas, $8,000, 75 points

9. A Creche, $5,000, 55 points

10. 303 Esports, $4,000, 55 points

11. Wildcard Gaming, $4,000, 40 points

12. Spacestation Gaming, $3,000, 40 points

13. eUnited, no money, 25 points

14. Team Veritas, no money, 25 points

15. Latin Dominus, no money, 15 points

16. 22 Esports, no money, 15 points

--Field Level Media