Petrichor Road victorious at PUBG CS4: Asia

Petrichor Road took first place at the PUBG Continental Series 4: Asia regional Sunday, earning 200 points toward the PUBG Global Championship later this year.

The Chinese team won $10,000 in prize money in the third and final week of the event, giving the team $33,000 over three weeks. Petrichor Road takes home an additional $20,000 for winning the series.

In addition, Petrichor Road’s Zuo “Aixleft” Zi Xuan earned a $5,000 bonus for being the overall kills leader for the event. He and teammate Ma “MYL” Yunlong also each earned $2,500 for making the ALL-PCS team.

PUBG CS4 marked the first time a Continental Series featured a $1 million total prize pool, divvied up as $250,000 to each of four regions (Americas, Europe, Asia and Asia Pacific). The team that earns the most prize money over three weeks of matches is crowned its region’s champion and takes home an additional $20,000 grand prize.

PUBG CS4: Asia final standings, prize money, PGC points

1. Petrichor Road -- $53,000, 200 points

2. GPS GHIBLI -- $25,000, 120 points

3. KaiXin Esports -- $23,000, 96 points

4. Multi Circle Gaming -- $20,000, 80 points

5. MaD Clan -- $20,000, 64 points

6. 17 Gaming -- $20,000, 46 points

7. Danawa e-sports -- $20,000, 40 points

8. Four Angry Men -- $14,000, 32 points

9. DAMWON Gaming -- $8,000, 24 points

10. T1 -- $6,000, 24 points

11. Gen.G Esports -- $5,000, 18 points

12. ENTER FORCE.36 -- $5,000, 17 points

13. emTek StormX e-sports -- $4,000, 13 points

14. Games Forever Young -- $4,000, 10 points

15. Afreeca Freecs -- $3,000, 8 points

16. Global Esports Xsset -- no prize money, 8 points

