Buriram United victorious at PUBG CS4: Asia Pacific

Buriram United Esports took first place at the PUBG Continental Series 4: Asia Pacific regional Friday, and in doing so punched their ticket to the PUBG Global Championship later this year.

The Thailand-based outfit won $8,000 in prize money in the third and final week of the event, which was just enough to eke out the overall victory over second-place FURY. Buriram netted $42,000 over three weeks, plus an additional $20,000 for winning the series.

In addition, Buriram’s Chanapong “Noardra” Srilamai of Thailand earned a $5,000 bonus for being the overall kills leader for the event.

PUBG CS4 marked the first time a Continental Series featured a $1 million total prize pool, divvied up as $250,000 to each of four regions (Americas, Europe, Asia and Asia Pacific). The team that earns the most prize money over three weeks of matches is crowned its region’s champion and takes home an additional $20,000 grand prize.

PUBG CS4: Asia Pacific final standings, prize money, PGC points

1. Buriram United Esports -- $62,000, Global Championship berth

2. FURY -- $40,000, 160 points

3. BN United -- $29,000, 128 points

4. ArkAngel Predator -- $22,000, 106 points

5. Eagle 365 Esports -- $19,000, 88 points

6. Sharper Esport -- $17,000, 63 points

7. Daytrade Gaming -- $15,000, 54 points

8. Attack All Around -- $12,000, 44 points

9. Magic Esport -- $6,000, 28 points

10. Victim Rise -- $5,000, 28 points

11. Team NO1 -- $3,000, 25 points

12. The Expendables -- no prize money, 24 points

13-14. Team Bliss, The Colony -- no prize money, 14 points

15-16. GameHome Esports, X-Stadium Thu Duc -- no prize money, 12 points

--Field Level Media