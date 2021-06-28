Virtus.pro take title at PUBG CS4: Europe

Virtus.pro took first place at the PUBG Continental Series 4: Europe regional Sunday, earning 450 points toward the PUBG Global Championship later this year.

The Russian esports club earned $36,000 over three weeks plus a $20,000 bonus for winning the series.

Virtus.pro joined Buriram United Esports (Asia Pacific), Soniqs (Americas) and Petrichor Road (Asia) as the four regional winners of PUBG CS4.

Russia’s Artem “xmpl” Adarkin of Natus Vincere earned a $5,000 bonus as the overall kills leader for the event. He also won $2,500 for making the All-PCS team, as did Virtus.pro’s Kirill “Lu” Lukyanov of Russia.

PUBG CS4 marked the first time a Continental Series featured a $1 million total prize pool, divided as $250,000 to each of four regions (Americas, Europe, Asia and Asia Pacific). The team that earns the most prize money over three weeks of matches is crowned its region’s champion and takes home an additional $20,000 grand prize.

PUBG CS4: Europe final standings, prize money, PGC points:

1. Virtus.pro -- $56,000, 450 points

2. Team Liquid -- $28,000, 270 points

3. Redline -- $25,000, 215 points

4. AfterAlt -- $20,000, 180 points

5. Natus Vincere -- $19,000, 145 points

6. ENCE -- $15,000, 105 points

7. SKADE -- $14,000, 90 points

8. Heroic -- $14,000, 75 points

9. BBL Esports -- $12,000, 55 points

10. EXhalatioN -- $10,000, 55 points

11. FaZe Clan -- $10,000, 40 points

12. Digital Athletics -- $4,000, 40 points

13. FIVE -- $3,000, 25 points

14. Mutiny -- no prize money, 25 points

15-16. Road to Glory, Blaze Esports -- no prize money, 15 points

--Field Level Media