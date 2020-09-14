FaZe pull away to win PUBG CS 2 Europe title

FaZe Clan finished first in two of four rounds Sunday while Team Liquid finished second in one but dead last in another, allowing FaZe to pull away to win the PUBG Continental Series 2: Europe Grand Final.

FaZe collected $50,000 of the $200,000 prize pool, with Liquid getting $30,000 for second. Team SoloMid finished third ($20,000), followed by shiftW ($10,000).

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was scheduled to conduct a Global Series this year, but those plans were altered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In place of the Global Series, the PUBG Corporation held the PUBG Continental Series, with four regions -- North America, Europe, Asia and Asia Pacific -- competing in local online tournaments. Series 1 for each region was held earlier this summer, with a Charity Showdown played in May.

Northern Lights Team won the Charity Showdown and TSM won Series 1.

FaZe, TSM and Omaken Sports -- who finished sixth in Series 2 -- were the only three teams to finish in the top six in all three events.

Along with FaZe’s two rounds, Omaken and Natus Vincere, who finished seventh, won rounds on Sunday.

PUBG Continental Series 2: Europe top 16, with total points plus prize money

1. FaZe Clan, 211, $50,000

2. Team Liquid, 189, $30,000

3. Team SoloMid, 161, $20,000

4. shiftW, 160, $10,000

5. ENCE, 151, $6,400

6. Omaken Sports, 148, $6,400

7. Natus Vincere, 143, $6,400

8. Raise Your Edge, 141, $6,400

9. Bystanders, 128, $4,850

10. TORNADO ENERGY, 125, $4,850

11. Northern Lights Team, 120, $4,850

12. Istanbul Wild Cats, 115, $4,850

13. WinStreak15, 108, $4,850

14. ADEPTS, 96, $4,850

15. Etiget Esports, 96, $4,850

16. Blaze Esports, 93, $4,850

--Field Level Media