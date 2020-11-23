Northern Lights Team takes PUBG CS 3: Europe title

Northern Lights Team won one of the four rounds contested Sunday and finished with 214 points to win PUBG Continental Series 3: Europe and take the $50,000 top prize.

Team Liquid closed strong by winning two rounds Sunday to finish in second place with 204 points and take $30,000. Team Liquid made a strong showing after finishing in ninth during round-robin play.

Digital Athletics finished third with 199 points, while TORNADO ENERGY had 188 points to finish in fourth place. FaZe Clan, Natus Vincere, ENCE, Omaken Sports, shiftW and TSM rounded out the top 10 in that order.

In place of the Global Series, the PUBG Corporation is holding the PUBG Continental Series, with four regions -- North America, Europe, Asia and Asia Pacific -- competing in local online tournaments.

Here is the PUBG Continental Series 3: Europe top 16, with total points plus prize money:

1. Northern Lights Team, 214, $50,000

2. Team Liquid, 204, $30,000

3. Digital Athletics, 199, $20,000

4. TORNADO ENERGY, 188, $10,000

5. FaZe Clan, 146, $6,400

6. Natus Vincere, 145, $6,400

7. ENC, 141, $6,400

8. Omaken Sports, 130, $6,400

9. shiftW, 130, $4,850

10. TSM, 126, $4,850

11. Redline, 105, $4,850

12. Saunabois, 103, $4,850

13. WinStreak15, 96, $4,850

14. Etiget Esports, 96, $4,850

15. Bystanders, 85, $4,850

16. PinkPonY, 81, $4,850

