Klas Digital Athletics lead PUBG Mobile Global Championship Final

Klas Digital Athletics used a late push to expand their lead to 10 points in the second round in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship Season 0: Finals on Sunday.

The 16-team tournament was scheduled to be held live from Jan. 21-24 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, but is being held in isolation after three players returned positive COVID-19 tests. The second round was delayed until Sunday, pushing the expected finish to Tuesday, Jan. 26.

The championship features a $1.2 million prize pool, with $700,000 going to the winner.

Klas DA leads the field with 139 points after 13 rounds, with Team Secret (129) and Nova Esports (128) close behind.

PUBG Mobile Global Championship Season 0: Finals standings after 13 rounds.

1. Klas Digital Athletics, 139

2. Team Secret, 129

3. Nova Esports, 128

4. Four Angry Men, 126

5. Bigetron RA, 106

6. Natus Vincere, 103

7. RRQ Athena, 103

8. ZEUS ESPORTS, 93

9. Secret Jin, 88

10. Konina Power, 88

11. Futbolist, 85

12. POWER888 KPS, 83

13. A7 eSports, 80

14. Aerowolf LIMAX, 76

15. Abrupt Slayers, 73

16. A1 eSports, 59

