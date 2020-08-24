PUBG Mobile reveals $2M esports event with 1.0 release

PUBG Mobile on Monday announced a $2 million global esports event in November in conjunction with the release of its 1.0 version.

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) is being hailed as the world’s biggest global mobile esports event. PMGC Season Zero will begin in late November with pro teams invited from all around the world.

“Following the success of PUBG Mobile World League Season Zero, we knew we had to come up with an idea that would raise the bar even higher and create something truly extraordinary to close out the first year of our new esports program,” said James Yang, Director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports.

PUBG mobile 1.0 will be released Sept. 8 with new tech, new UX, new gameplay features to deliver the most realistic tactical tournament experience on mobile, the company said in a statement.

—Field Level Media