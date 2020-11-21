Soniqs power to PUBG Continental Series 3 NA title

The Susquehanna Soniqs won three of the four rounds contested Friday to emerge as champion in the PUBG Continental Series 3 North America final.

The Soniqs finished with 265 points, easily topping the Guadalajara Gascans (204 points), to win their second consecutive PCS championship -- the first team to accomplish the feat. They earned $54,000 of the $200,000 prize pool for the event, which started with 24 teams.

Australia’s James “TGLTN” Giezen finished with 13 kills and five assists for Soniqs. His teammates on the winning squad, all from the United States, were Hunter “hwinn” Winn, Tristan “Shrimzy” Nowicki and Austin “M1me” Scherff. They were led by South Korean coach Yi “Syllogic” Jong Eon.

Oath Gaming (200), DUEL (160) and Zenith E-Sports (153) came in third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

The Rumblers (149), Shoot To Kill (147), Dodge (141), Any Trolls in Chat (118) and Team Veritas (115) completed the top 10. The rest of the top 16 consisted of the Houston Hardshifts (105), Comets (105), Fabled (96), Illusion (96), Tactical 8 (76) and One Eye Open (62).

The three-week event concluded the last four of 24 rounds on Friday. The Soniqs won Rounds 20 and 21, both on Miramar, with Illusion and Team Veritas grabbing second-place honors. Illusion prevailed on Erangel Remaster in Round 23, with Zenith E-Sports finishing second. The Soniqs sealed the championship in Round 24 on Erangel Remaster, with Team Veritas taking second place.

PUBG Continental Series 3 North America final prize pool

1. Susquehanna Soniqs, $54,000

2. Guadalajara Gascans, $32,500

3. Oath Gaming, $28,000

4. DUEL, $23,000

5. Zenith E-Sports, $20,000

6. The Rumblers, $14,000

7. Shoot To Kill, $15,000

8. Dodge, $11,000

9. Any Trolls in Chat, $8,500

10. Team Veritas, $9,000

11. Houston Hardshifts, $7,000

12. Comets, $6,500

13. Fabled, $5,000

14. Illusion, $5,500

15. Tactical 8, $4,000

16. One Eye Open, $4,000

17. Liberate

18. Virtue

19. Gravity

20. Team Clueless

21. Ascendance Esports

22. San Diego Rarity

23. Elus1ve

24. Pros Dont Snake

