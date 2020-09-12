Soniqs cap dominant run with PUBG CS 2 NA title

Susquehanna Soniqs completed their dominant run through the PUBG Continental Series 2: North America Grand Final on Friday, easily clearing the field and taking home $50,000.

The culmination of the three-week event saw the leaders after Week 1 simply continue to expand on their lead, finishing with 265 points -- 64 more than runner-up Oath Gaming.

“Winning feels like a huge relief,” Australia’s James “TGLTN” Giezen said after the victory. “I haven’t really felt like I had a chance to shine in the past, so this has been a long time coming after tons of hard work. The highlight for me was popping off in the first couple of games. I had some really nutty clutch plays and it was a good confidence boost going into the next matches.”

The other round winners Friday were Oath, Illusion (who finished in eighth place overall) and 303 Esports (who came in seventh).

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was scheduled to conduct a Global Series this year, but those plans were altered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In place of the Global Series, the PUBG Corporation is holding the PUBG Continental Series, with four regions -- North America, Europe, Asia and Asia Pacific -- competing in local online tournaments. Series 1 for each region was held earlier this summer.

The North America region Series 2 had a $200,000 prize pool, with Oath taking home $30,000 and third-place Shoot To Kill getting $24,000. The standings’ top three was indicative of play all season, as STK won Series 1 and Oath took home the season’s first major, the Charity Showdown in May.

The only time the three teams did not finish 1-2-3 in the three majors was at Series 1, where Wildcard Gaming finished second, followed by Soniqs and Oath. Wildcard did not compete in Series 2.

The Series 3 North America regional will be played in November.

PUBG Continental Series 2: North America top 16, with total points plus prize money

1. Susquehanna Soniqs, 265, $50,000

2. Oath Gaming, 201, $30,000

3. Shoot To Kill, 179, $24,000

4. Any Trolls in Chat, 174, $20,000

5. Zenith E-Sports, 169, $16,000

6. Radiance, 139, $12,000

7. Team Veritas, 137, $10,000

8. Houston Hardshifts, 129, $8,000

9. Illusion, 115, $6,000

10. 303 Esports, 114, $6,000

11. Carnage Gaming, 112, $4,000

12. DUEL, 108, $4,000

13. Fabled, 101, $3,000

14. Liberate, 97, $3,000

15. Comets, 83, $2,000

16. Dodge, 58, $2,000

