PUBG Mobile reveals $850K Season Zero

PUBG Mobile revealed the plans for the upcoming World League “Season Zero.”

Developer Tencent Games said 40 teams from across the world will battle for a share of $850,000, the largest single-event prize pool in PUBG Mobile history.

The tournament will run from July 10 to Aug. 9. More details on the format will be released later.

The original plan was to broadcast the World League matches from a studio in Katowice, Poland, but all matches in “Season Zero” will be held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

—Field Level Media