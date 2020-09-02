PUBG Mobile among 118 apps blocked by Indian government

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile was among the 118 mobile apps blocked by the Indian government on Wednesday as tensions with China continued to simmer.

The apps, mostly Chinese, are accused of engaging “in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order,” according to a release from the country’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The government said it had received many complaints about “malicious” apps “stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers” outside of India.

“The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India ... is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures,” the release says. “... This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety, security and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.”

PUBG Mobile is a battle royale game with 119 million installs in India during its first two years, appleinsider.com reported.

Indian and Chinese military commanders are currently engaged in talks regarding their contested border in the Ladakh region. Fighting in the area in June resulted in the deaths of at least 20 Indian soldiers.

—Field Level Media