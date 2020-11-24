PUBG to expand in 2021, offer $14M prize pool

The highest prize pool in mobile esports history will be offered in 2021 as PUBG Mobile will dish out $14 million in prizes across a new format.

Seven new PUBG Mobile Pro League regions were announced Monday in addition to current leagues in South Asia and Southeast Asia. New to the 2021 scene will be Commonwealth of Independent States, Turkey, Western Europe, Arabia, North America, Latin America and Brazil regions.

The PUBG Mobile Club Open and the PUBG Mobile pro leagues will be split into two seasons next year, matching the 2020 schedule, with a PUBG Mobile Global Championship to take place at the end of the year.

“2020 has been an incredibly special year for us as we’ve expanded in all aspects and completed our amateur to pro ecosystem, but this was only the beginning,” PUBG Mobile Global Esports director James Yang said in a release. “We have huge ambitions to become a tier 1 esports and stand shoulder to shoulder with the biggest games in the world, not just to break boundaries within mobile esports.”

The 2021 plan was revealed Monday at the start of the 2020 PUBG Mobile Global Championship that includes 24 teams which will play until Dec. 20. The PMGC Finals will follow in early 2021, when the full $2 million prize pool for the event will be distributed.

The 2021 PUBG prize pool is a $9 million increase from what was offered in 2020.

--Field Level Media