Team BDS extends Rocket League dominance with latest major win

Team BDS swept all three European Majors of the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) Season X by defeating Solary 4-1 in the Spring Major finals on Sunday.

BDS won the Fall Major in October and the Winter Major in February before this spring’s premier event.

Solary had to settle for silver in the Spring Major, with SK Gaming and Guild Esports landing in third/fourth. All matches were best-of-seven throughout the playoffs.

BDS jumped out to a 3-0 lead in Sunday’s final by winning 2-1 in overtime on Mannfield (Night), 2-1 on Forbidden Temple and 2-0 on DFH Stadium.

Solary got one back with a 2-1 overtime victory at the fourth map, Utopia Coliseum (Dusk). But BDS finished the job by winning 2-1 on Wasteland (Night).

With their dominant season, BDS has accumulated 5,301 standings points in the EU rankings, an 1,850-point margin over second place. They will be considered the European favorite at the RLCS X Championships, which run June 15-20.

BDS advanced to the final with a 4-2 win over Guild. Guild took the first map, Mannfield (Night), 1-0, but BDS came back with 2-1 victories on Forbidden Temple and DFH Stadium, the latter in overtime. Guild tied the match with a 2-1 win on Utopia Coliseum (Dusk), but BDS clinched with consecutive wins on Wasteland Night (4-2) and Neo Tokyo (2-1).

Solary needed to dig out of a big hole to reach the final, before downing SK 4-3

Solary won 3-2 in overtime on Mannfield (Night), but SK stormed back with three straight wins: 5-4 in overtime on Forbidden Temple, 3-2 in overtime on DFH Stadium and 2-1 on Utopia Coliseum (Dusk). Solary then won three straight to take the match, 3-1 on Wasteland (Night), 3-0 on Neo Tokyo and 3-2 on Champions Field.

The day began with the quarterfinals. BDS knocked off Top Blokes 4-2; Guild edged Team Vitality 4-3; Solary handled German Amigos 4-1 and SK Gaming defeated Team Queso 4-2.

RLCS X Spring European Major prize pool, with money and Circuit Ranking points

1. Team BDS -- $36,000, 902 points

2. Solary -- $18,000, 700 points

3-4. SK Gaming, Guild Esports -- $10,000, 560 points

5-8. Top Blokes, Team Vitality, German Amigos, Team Queso -- $5,000, 420 points

9-10. White Demons, BS+COMPETITION -- $3,000, 300 points

