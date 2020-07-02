Reports: Popular streamer Reckful dies at 31

Multiple outlets are reporting that popular World of Warcraft and Hearthstone streamer Byron “Reckful” Bernstein died Thursday at age 31.

A Twitter user who claimed to be a former partner broke the news in a series of posts, and esports journalist Rod “Slasher” Breslau said a roommate confirmed Reckful’s death.

Reckful had more than 250,000 YouTube subscribers and nearly 1 million followers on Twitch.

He was both popular and controversial. In 2014 he was banned from World of Warcraft for sharing his account. In February 2020, his Twitch account was temporarily suspended after a series of livestreams violated rules in the code of conduct.

—Field Level Media