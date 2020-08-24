Study: Online esports leading to increased upsets

Esports tournaments played online amid the COVID-19 pandemic have had more upsets that those held in arenas, a new study shows.

Luckbox, an esports betting site, looked at data from March to July online events and compared the odds listed before the matches with the results. Then, Luckbox measured the results of the matches against those played in the same time period in 2019 when events were offline.

The study found that 10 percent fewer matches in League of Legends didn’t have the expected results in 2020. In Dota 2 play, it was 5 percent fewer, and 3 percent less in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive,” said Metodi Zaburtov, the Bulgaria-based director of sportsbook for Luckbox.

Zaburtov said it appears the trend is continuing through August, citing the play of Sprout - a 125/1 shot - at ESL One Cologne.

Why does he surmise online play leads to more upsets?

“Online matches are more susceptible to technical issues such as latency, which can sometimes prove a leveler,” he said. “There is also the fact that players are often in their own homes, as opposed to being cheered on by thousands of fans. This often brings out the best in experienced players, while lower-level players might crumble under the pressure. Perhaps playing online suits smaller teams because there is less pressure.”

—Field Level Media