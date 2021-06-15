RLCS X Championships features $1M prize pool

The RLCS X Championships begin Tuesday with 16 teams competing in four regional online tournaments in Europe, North America, Oceania and South America.

The event runs from June 15-20 and features a $1 million prize pool along with a new format for RLCS play.

“Best-of-Sets” can have up to three best-of series within each set. The first team to win two Best-of Series wins the Best-of Set. The RLCS X Championships will include a combination of best-of-5 and best-of-7 sets.

The top two teams from the Oceania and South America regions will face of in a single best-of-7 set, with the top six teams from Europe and North America facing off in a Page Playoff format.

Europe: Team BDS, Team Vitality, Top Blokes, Guild Esports, Solary, Team Queso

North America: NRG Esports, Team Envy, Spacestation Gaming, Rogue, G2 Esports, FaZe Clan

Oceania: Ground Zero Gaming, Cringe Society

South America: True Neutral, FURIA

Broadcast schedule:

Tuesday, June 15:

-Europe, Round 1: Solary vs. Team Queso - 8 a.m. PDT (3 p.m. UTC)

--Europe Quarterfinal #1: Top Blokes vs. Guild Esports - 10 a.m. PDT (5 p.m. UTC)

--North America, Round 1: G2 Esports vs. FaZe Clan - 1 p.m. PDT (8 p.m. UTC)

--North America, Quarterfinal #1: Spacestation Gaming vs. Rogue - 3 p.m. PDT (10 p.m. UTC)

Wednesday, June 16:

--Europe Quarterfinal #2: TBD vs. TBD - 8 a.m. PDT (3 p.m. UTC)

--Middle East 3v3 Show Match: Immediately following Europe Quarterfinal #2

--North America, Quarterfinal #2: TBD vs. TBD - 10 a.m. PDT (5 p.m. UTC)

Thursday, June 17:

--Europe Semifinal #1: Team BDS vs. TBD - 8 a.m. PDT (3 p.m. UTC)

--Europe 2v2 Show Match: Immediately following Europe Semifinal #1

--North America Semifinal #1: NRG Esports vs. TBD - 11 a.m. PDT (6 p.m. UTC)

Friday, June 18:

--Europe Semifinal #2: Team Vitality vs. TBD - 8 a.m. PDT (6 p.m. UTC)

--North America 2v2 Show Match: Immediately following Europe Semifinal #2

--North America Semifinal #2: Team Envy vs. TBD - 11 a.m. PDT (6 p.m. UTC)

Saturday, June 19:

--South America Grand Finals: True Neutral vs. FURIA - 2 p.m. PDT (9 p.m. UTC)

--Japan 3v3 Show Match: Immediately following South America Grand Finals

--Oceania Grand Finals: Ground Zero Gaming vs. Cringe Society - 6 p.m. PDT (1 a.m. UTC)

Sunday, June 20:

--Europe Grand Finals: TBD vs. TBD - 8 a.m. PDT (3 p.m. UTC)

--North America Grand Finals: TBD vs. TBD - 11:30 a.m. PDT (6:30 p.m. UTC)

--Field Level Media