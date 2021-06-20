General NRG wins RLCS X Championships North America final

The General NRG swept Spacestation Gaming 4-2, 4-1, on Sunday to win the grand final of the Rocket League Championship Series North American championship for Season X.

NRG jumped ahead in the first series with wins of 1-0 on Mannfield (Night) and 4-2 on Forbidden Temple. Spacestation came back by winning 2-1 in overtime on DFH Stadium and 3-1 on Utopia Coliseum (Dusk).

NRG closed out the series by taking Wasteland (Night) 3-0 and Neo Tokyo 2-1.

With one series in their pockets, NRG took that momentum into the start of the second set and won 1-0 on both Mannfield (Night) and Forbidden Temple, the former coming in overtime. Spacestation won the next game 2-1 in overtime at DFH Stadium, but it was all NRG from there, as they closed out the championship with a 2-1 overtime win on Utopia Coliseum (Dusk) and a 4-0 blowout on Wasteland (Night).

NRG earned $160,000 for first place in a tournament of the top Rocket League teams in North America.

The RLCS X Championships began on Tuesday with 16 teams competing in four regional online tournaments in Europe, North America, Oceania and South America. The event features a $1 million total prize pool among the four regions.

RLCS Season X North American Championship final standings and prizes:

1. The General NRG -- $160,000

2. Spacestation Gaming -- $80,000

3-4. Team Envy, G2 Esports -- $52,000

5. Rogue -- $32,000

6. FaZe Clan -- $24,000

--Field Level Media