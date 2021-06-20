Team Vitality wins RLCS X Championships Europe final

Team Vitality swept Team BDS to win the grand final of the Rocket League Championship Series European championship for Season X on Sunday.

Facing the presumed favorites, Vitality breezed through the opening series by winning 1-0 on Mannfield (Night), 2-1 on Forbidden Temple in overtime, 2-1 on DFH Stadium in overtime and then capping it with a 4-1 romp on Utopia Coliseum (Dusk).

BDS fought back at the start of the second series, opening with a 1-0 win on Mannfield (Night) and a 2-0 win on Forbidden Temple.

But Vitality reeled off the next four games, winning 2-1 on DFH Stadium, 3-2 (OT) on Utopia Coliseum (Dusk), 3-2 on Wasteland (Night) and 1-0 on Neo Tokyo.

Vitality earned $160,000 for the victory, which came against Europe’s most dominant Rocket League team.

Team BDS had won the Fall, Winter and Spring Majors and leads the RLCS Season X standings with 5,301 points. Vitality sits in second place with 3,451 points.

The RLCS X Championships began on Tuesday with 16 teams competing in four regional online tournaments in Europe, North America, Oceania and South America. The event features a $1 million total prize pool among the four regions.

RLCS Season X European Championship final standings and prizes:

1. Team Vitality -- $160,000

2. Team BDS -- $80,000

3-4. Top Blokes, Team Queso -- $52,000

5. Guild Esports -- $32,000

6. Solary -- $24,000

