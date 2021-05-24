The General NRG win Rocket League Series X NA Major

After defeating G2 Esports to finish tied atop the Group B standings on Saturday, The General NRG won the much more important rematch on Sunday, winning the Rocket League Championship Series X -- Spring North American Major with a 4-2 victory.

The win culminated a long day during which all seven playoff matches took place. The win also gave NRG the $36,000 grand prize and 902 RLCS Circuit Ranking Points.

In the final, G2 drew first blood with a 1-0 win on Mannfield (Night). But NRG responded with three straight wins -- 3-1 on Forbidden Temple, a 2-1 OT win on DFH Stadium, and 2-1 on Utopia Coliseum (Dusk). G2 stayed alive with a 2-1 win on Wasteland (Night), but NRG took Neo Tokyo 2-1 in OT to clinch the title.

G2, which earned the top seed from Group B, opened the day with a 4-2 quarterfinal win over Susquehanna Soniqs, then topped FaZe Clan 4-3 in the semis. NRG swept Team Envy 4-0 in the quarters before getting by Rogue 4-2 in the semifinals.

The $100,000 major saw G2 pick up $18,000 for the runner-up finish, followed by FaZe and Rogue each getting $10,000.

RLC Series X -- Spring North American Major playoff results

Quarterfinals

Rogue 4, Spacestation Gaming 1

The General NRG 4, Team Envy 0

G2 Esports 4, Susquehanna Soniqs 2

FaZe Clan 4, Shopify Rebellion 3

Semifinals

The General NRG 4, Rogue 2

G2 Esports 4, FaZe Clan 3

Final

The General NRG 4, G2 Esports 2

RLC Series X -- Spring North American Major final standings, with money and Circuit Ranking points

1. The General NRG -- $36,000, 902 points

2. G2 Esports -- $18,000, 700 points

3-4. FaZe Clan, Rogue -- $10,000, 560 points

5-8. Shopify Rebellion, Spacestation Gaming, Susquehanna Soniqs, Team Envy -- $5,000, 420 points

9-10. XSET, Version 1 -- $3,000, 300 points

--Field Level Media