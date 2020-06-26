Rocket League reveals The Field league

Rocket League game-maker Psyonix is teaming with tournament coordinator Rival Esports to create a new season-based league called The Field.

Details of The Field were announced Thursday on the Rocket League’s esports website. The goal of the venture, according to organizers, is to “provide a consistent, competitive platform with flexible queues that can accommodate everyday life and scrims.”

The Field will feature North American and European regional play, each broken into three divisions.

Division I will consist primarily of Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) and Rival Series teams, with additional clubs added after a trial period. Division II will be open to teams rated Grand Champion, while Division III will be open to all players.

The promotion of top teams and relegation of bottom teams will alter the makeup of each division following each season.

The first open trial period will start in mid-July, with the first season due to begin Aug. 1. Each season will last one month. All matches will be best-of-five. No set schedule will be played, but teams must complete at least 10 games in a season to be eligible for prize money.

Division I

4. $1,000

Division II

4. $350

Division III

8. $100

—Field Level Media