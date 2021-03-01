NRG knock off Rogue to win Rocket League title

NRG knocked off Rogue, 4-2, in the teams’ second best-of-seven series on Sunday to win the Grand Finals of the Rocket League Championship Series X -- Winter North American Major.

With the victory, NRG claimed the $36,000 first-place prize in the $100,000 event and earned 802 RLCS Circuit Ranking Points, while Rogue nabbed $18,000 and 600 points.

NRG advanced to the Grand Finals with a 4-2 win over Team Envy in the Winners’ Finals, while Rogue advanced to the title game by defeating Team Envy to win the Losers’ bracket, 4-0.

Rogue opened the Grand Finals with a four-games-to-three win over NRG to give NRG its first loss of the tournament.

However, NRG ended Rogue’s hopes of a comeback in the second series to claim the title.

The double-elimination tournament featured 12 teams and all matches through the quarterfinals were best-of-five, with all remaining rounds being best-of-seven series.

RLCS X -- Winter North American Major final results and prize pool:

1. NRG, $36,000; 802 points

2. Rogue, $18,000; 600

3. Team Envy, $12,000; 500

4. The Peeps, $10,000; 400

5-6: Version1, Spacestation Gaming, $5,000; 320

7-8: Kansas City Pioneers, Alpine Esports, $3,000; 260

9-12: G2 Esports, Pittsburgh Knights, Ghost Gaming, $2,000; 200

