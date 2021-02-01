Rogue beats NRG twice to win Rocket League final

Rogue has to overcome NRG not once, but twice on Sunday -- the latter matchup a 4-0 triumph Sunday to win the Grand Finals of the Rocket League Championship Series X -- Winter Split NA Event 3.

With the victory, Rogue claimed the $30,000 first-place prize in the $100,000 event and earned 401 RLCS Circuit Ranking Points, while NRG nabbed $15,000 and 300 points.

Per tournament rules, NRG needed to overcome Rogue twice in the finals because the team coming from the losers’ bracket were required to bracket reset Rogue out of the winners’ bracket. NRG rallied from down 3-2 to win 4-3, setting up an all-or-nothing final match. But Rogue outscored NRG 10-2 in the 4-0 map sweep for the tournament title.

The grand-final win came after the two teams battled earlier in the day in the winners bracket final, with Rogue advancing 4-3. NRG was then knocked down to the losers’ bracket final, where they had to go through Spacestation Gaming in a 4-1 win. Spacestation had defeated The Peeps (4-1) and Team Envy in the losers’ bracket earlier Sunday before succumbing to NRG.

A total of 24 teams participated in the event with 12 automatically qualifying and 12 entering through a closed qualifier. The regional event was held in coordination with X Games as an official part of the RLCS X Circuit as well as the X Games Aspen event.

RLCS Season X - Winter: Europe Regional Event 3 final results and prize pool:

1. Rogue, $30,000

2. NRG, $15,000

3. Spacestation Gaming, $10,000

4. Team Envy, $7,000

5-6: The Peeps, Jamal Jabary, $5,000

7-8: G2 Esports, Loco, $3,000

9-12: XSET, Susquehanna Soniqs, Version1, Pittsburgh Knights, $2,000

13-16: Kansas City Pioneers, Nefarious, Alpine Esports, Empty Space, $1,500

17-24: Down Two Earth, 72PC, Volt Esports, Ghost Gaming, sup, Sol, eUnited, Radiant, $1,000

--Field Level Media