Team BDS edge Giants Gaming in Rocket League grand final

Team BDS was extended to the limit Sunday, earning a 4-3 victory over Giants Gaming to win the grand final of the Rocket League’s RLCS Season X - Winter: Europe Regional Event 3.

The victory avenged a 4-2 defeat against Giants Gaming in the winners’ bracket final earlier Sunday. Team BDS was forced into losers’ bracket final where they defeated Dignitas 4-0 to get the rematch opportunity against Giants Gaming.

Team BDS earned $30,000 for the victory in the $100,000 event and 401 RLCS Circuit Ranking Points, while Giants Gaming earned $15,000 and 300 points.

A total of 24 teams participated in the event with 12 automatically qualifying and 12 entering through a closed qualifier. Team BDS qualified as the No. 1 team from RLCS Season 9 - Europe: Rocket League Rival Series. Giants Gaming qualified through their No. 2 winter ranking.

RLCS Season X - Winter: Europe Regional Event 3 final results and prize pool:

1. Team BDS, $$30,000

2. Giants Gaming, $15,000

3. Dignitas, $10,000

4. Oxygen Esports, $7,000

5-6: WOO, Endpoint, $5,000

7-8: Triple Trouble, Denied, $3,000

9-12: Team Vitality, Team Liquid, Team Queso, TrainHard eSport, $2,000

13-16: Redemption, Solary, White Demons, FC Barcelona, $1,500

17-24: Fadeaway, Team Singularity, Wolves Esports, Galaxy Racer, Top Blokes, Guild Esports, Rix.GG, SauceSquad, $1,000

--Field Level Media