Team BDS rallies to win RLCS Season X – Winter: European Major

After falling behind by losing three of the first four maps, Team BDS rallied Sunday for a 4-3 victory over Team Vitality in the Grand Finals of the RLCS Season X - Winter: European Majored event.

Although Team Vitality would have needed to defeat Team BDS twice after coming from the losers’ bracket, they appeared to be more than ready to do so. But BDS scrambled back and even avoided the showdown by roaring from behind and capturing a 1-0 overtime decision on Champions Field.

Team BDS won $36,000 in the $100,000 event, as well as collecting 802 RLCS Circuit Ranking Points. Team Vitality earned $18,000 for second place and 600 points.

Team BDS reached the Grand Final after a 4-1 victory over Dignitas in the winners’ bracket final earlier Sunday. The loss dropped Dignitas into the losers’ bracket final.

Team Vitality had a much longer day, starting with a 4-1 victory over Top Blokes in the losers’ bracket quarterfinals. Guild Esports defeated Oxygen Esports 4-2 in the other quarterfinal. Team Vitality then defeated Guild Esports 4-3 in the losers’ bracket semifinals to earn a matchup against Dignitas.

In the losers’ bracket final, Team Vitality again was extended to the limit, earning a 4-3 victory over Dignitas to earn their spot against Team BDS in the Grand Finals.

A total of 12 teams were entered in the event with eight advancing by point rankings, three advancing on a qualification tiebreaker, with one wild card.

RLCS Season X - Winter: European Major, final results and prize pool:

1. Team BDS, $36,000, 802 points

2. Team Vitality, $18,000, 600

3. Dignitas, $12,000, 500

4. Guild Esports, $10,000, 400

5-6. Top Blokes, Oxygen Esports, $5,000, 320

7-8. Team Singularity, Galaxy Racer, $3,000, 260

9-12. Giants Gaming, Endpoint, Rix.GG, Team Queso, $2000, 200

--Field Level Media