Rocket League Season 2 drops with new arena, features

Rocket League Season 2 officially launched Wednesday with several new features in the free-to-play game.

Rocket League debuted the new Neon Fields Arena along with a Player Anthems customization option and songs and content from Grammy-nominated EDM artist Kaskade.

The game’s newest car, R3MX, can be unlocked immediately with the Rocket Pass Premium, and the R3MX GXT is unlockable at Tier 70. The new Rocket Pass features new decals including Filiformer and EQ-RL, wheels including Woofer and MTRX and goal explosions such as Riser and Light Show.

Neon Fields can be found in Online Playlists and selected in private matches.

With Player Anthems, players will be able to play their favorite music in the Arena after scoring a goal. Kaskade made an EP featuring songs created for Rocket League, beginning with “Flip Reset,” featuring WILL K. A second song will also be available as Player Anthems.

Rocket League is also adding additional Competitive Tournament Rewards and retooled the Esports Shop for Season 2.

