Rogue replace disqualified team in RLSS

Rogue are taking the place of Jamal Jabary in this weekend’s North American Rocket League Spring Series because of the latter team’s disqualification.

Jamal Jabary was ousted after a ruling that they used an ineligible player.

Logan “Lj.” Wilt turned 15 on Friday — the minimum age for participation in official Rocket League tournaments — but was 14 when the qualifiers were held.

Eli “Toastie” Nichols of Jamal Jabary apologized for breaking the rule on Twitter.

“We apologize for disregarding the rules and not reading them thoroughly. We understand the harsh impact we made towards the tournament organizers and teams we played. Once again we apologize and regret our decision to play while Lj was underage,” Nichols wrote.

Rogue defeated eUnited 3-0 in a tiebreaker to earn the right to replace Jamal Jabary in the competition.

Eight teams are vying for the $23,000 first prize. In addition to Rogue, they are: Spacestation Gaming, G2 Esports, NRG Esports, Team Envy, Pittsburgh Knights, Charlotte Phoenix and 72 Pin Connector.

The finals will be televised Sunday on ESPN2 at 5 p.m. ET.

—Field Level Media