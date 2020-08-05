Minnesota Rokkr parent company expands into Rocket League

The parent company of the Minnesota Rokkr, WISE Ventures Esports, announced its intentions to expand into the Rocket League.

The new Call of Duty franchise will feature the name Version1 and is set to include players such as ex-Cloud9 players Jesus “Gimmick” Parra and Kyler “Torment” Storer, plus Alexandre “AxB” Bellemare and former NRG star and Cloud9 coach Jason “Fireburner” Nunez.

Brett Diamond, chief operating officer at WISE Ventures Esports, explained the expansion to The Esports Observer.

“For a long time, we instinctively felt like Rocket League would make a lot of sense and check a lot of boxes,” Diamond said. “And as we started really doing our due diligence on it over the past few months, it became more and more clear.

“For us and where we are now it’s a great compliment to Call of Duty — at a basic level it’s a game that’s incredibly easy to understand, it’s cars playing soccer ... from a business standpoint, it has that potential for mass appeal, and the numbers behind it already are very real.”

—Field Level Media