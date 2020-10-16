Sharks to offer $25K in NHL 21 tourney

A six-time Western Conference regular-season champion, the NHL’s San Jose Sharks will now make an impact in the digital arena with a record-setting six-on-six EA Sports NHL 21 tournament set for this fall.

The Sharks will offer a $25,000 prize pool for an EA Sports NHL 21 esports hockey tournament held in conjunction with leaguegaming.com.

The tournament is set to begin in November and run to January, with registration already open at the team’s official website.

“The online competition is the first-ever esports tournament hosted by our organization and advances our investment in gaming,” Sharks vice president of marketing Doug Bentz said. “Considering the support from our partner Western Digital and the unprecedented prize money, we anticipate tremendous participation from fans and gamers and will look to build on the success of this tournament to further our gaming strategy.”

Team owners must be 18 or over in order to meet prize requirements. Underage players are allowed with parental consent. Participants will need Xbox One consoles, must reside in the United States or Canada and have an experienced gaming status.

A total of 32 teams will qualify for the playoffs, which will be conducted over five rounds. The winning team will earn $20,000 in the tournament sponsored by WD_BLACK, while $5,000 will go to the runner-up.

Games will be broadcast on a weekly basis over the San Jose Sharks Twitch platform, with prizes awarded to viewers.

--Field Level Media