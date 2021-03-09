Shockwave departs Virtus.pro Rainbow Six Siege team

Artem “Shockwave” Simakov has elected to move on from Virtus.pro’s Rainbow Six Siege team.

“I don’t have the same motivation to play as I used to, so at this point I’ve decided to take a break,” Shockwave said in a release on Tuesday. “I want to rest and think my future through.

“I’d like to express my gratitude towards Virtus.pro and the guys from the team for the time we spent together, we had a lot of fun. We’ll see each other soon.”

As a member of Virtus.pro, Shockwave won the European Open Clash and Russian Major League Season 4.

“Artem is one of the most experienced and decorated R6 players in CIS,” Virtus.pro CEO Sergey Glamazda said. “His experience and skill set have played a crucial part in our ascending as one of the top EU teams. For now he decided to take a break and figure out the best way to develop his career, and we respect his choice.”

Virtus.pro’s current roster consists of Artem “wTg” Morozov, Alan “Rask” Ali, Pavel “p4sh4” Kosenko and Andrey “m1loN” Mironov.

--Field Level Media