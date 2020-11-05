U Can Company joins Esports Integrity Commission

U Can Company has joined the Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC), a group dedicated to preventing corruption and dishonesty within the esports scene.

The incident of a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive bug that 37 coaches were punished for by the ESIC this fall emphasized the need for eyes on an industry so reliant on technology.

UCC, a Russian Tournament organizer, joined WePlay Esports and the Blast Pro Series as ESIC partners.

“UCC is glad to have joined ESIC as a member and will continue to host its esports tournaments based on the principles of fair sports competition, UCC co-founder Andrei Mikheev said. “UCC is committed to honoring ESIC’s Integrity Program and sanctions and will offer its support to ESIC whenever possible.”

ESIC commissioner Ian Smith said his organization welcomed UCC’s membership.

“UCC’s membership represents its desire to professionalize and join other members of the esports industry in observing ESIC’s Integrity Program,” Smith said. “In doing so, UCC joins the broader fight against bad actors posing threats to competitive integrity in the industry.”

