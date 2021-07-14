Jimmy Mullis pull off three-peat at virtual New Hampshire

Sitting well outside the playoff picture, Jimmy Mullis needed to deliver another big run at the track at which he has dominated the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series on Tuesday night.

And that’s exactly what he did, reviving his season in the process.

Mullis drove his No. 46 Toyota to the lead through three late restarts to hold off the No. 24 Ford of Jake Nichols to win at virtual New Hampshire Motor Speedway, picking up his first win of the season and making it three straight wins at New Hampshire.

Mullis entered the day in 20th place in the standings, but in winning the 12th race of the season, he slid into playoff position with two races remaining before the playoffs.

“To pull this off is huge,” an emotional Mullis said after the race. “It’s huge for our team, it’s huge for Richmond Raceway Esports, and I couldn’t be happier to be back in Victory Lane here in New Hampshire. I love this place.”

Mullis becomes the 11th race winner through 12 series races this season. He led a race-high 54 laps, beating Nichols to the checkered flag by nearly half a second.

Michael Conti (No. 8 Chevrolet), Zack Novak (No. 90 Toyota) and Graham A. Bowlin (No. 10 Ford) rounded out the top five. Mitchell deJong, the only driver with multiple wins this season (two) drove his No. 23 Toyota to a 10th-place finish.

“I grew up on iRacing,” Mullis added. “... I started here running nothing but short tracks. Just having that experience I guess is what helps me so much. I just love this style of racing.”

“To get second here at New Hampshire, a track that I wasn’t that confident in going into the race, honestly, I have no words,” Nichols said after the race.

“The drive of my life,” he added.

The series resumes with the All-Star Race on July 27, with points racing resuming at virtual Watkins Glen on Aug. 3. The regular season concludes two weeks later at virtual Michigan.

--Field Level Media