Esports
August 27, 2020 / 7:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

xQc parts ways with Sentinels

FIELD LEVEL MEDIA

1 Min Read

The Sentinels released variety streamer Felix “xQc” Lengyel to allow him to pursue other opportunities.

The organization announced his release on Wednesday, saying xQc made the request.

A former Overwatch League player, xQc was released by the Dallas Fuel in March 2018 after a rocky tenure with the team that resulted in multiple suspensions.

xQc, 24, joined the Sentinels in February 2019 and has more that 1 million followers combined on his social media platforms. He was the No. 1 streamer on Twitch in July in hours watched and often played a variety of games 10 hours a day.

“While we hate to see xQc leave, we couldn’t be more excited about his future,” the organization said in a news release. “His time as a Sentinel was cherished by everyone in the organization, and we know he will continue to find success in whatever he does next.”

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below