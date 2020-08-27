xQc parts ways with Sentinels

The Sentinels released variety streamer Felix “xQc” Lengyel to allow him to pursue other opportunities.

The organization announced his release on Wednesday, saying xQc made the request.

A former Overwatch League player, xQc was released by the Dallas Fuel in March 2018 after a rocky tenure with the team that resulted in multiple suspensions.

xQc, 24, joined the Sentinels in February 2019 and has more that 1 million followers combined on his social media platforms. He was the No. 1 streamer on Twitch in July in hours watched and often played a variety of games 10 hours a day.

“While we hate to see xQc leave, we couldn’t be more excited about his future,” the organization said in a news release. “His time as a Sentinel was cherished by everyone in the organization, and we know he will continue to find success in whatever he does next.”

—Field Level Media