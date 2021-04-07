PUBG Mobile Pro League adds 7 regions, World Class tournament

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) formalized the addition of seven new regions to its circuit Tuesday.

Teams from those regions -- North America, Brazil, LATAM, CIS, Turkey, Arabia and Western Europe -- will be eligible to compete in a World Class tournament planned for this summer.

Many PMPL regions, including the new North America region, kicked off the 2021 season March 23 and 24. More regions will begin competition in the coming weeks, including CIS and Turkey on April 20 and LATAM on April 27.

The PMPL Americas championship finals are scheduled for June.

Following the regional championships, this summer’s World-Class Tournament will pit the best-performing teams across all regions head to head.

Ghost Gaming currently leads the PMPL North America standings at 322 points following last weekend’s competition. Nova Esports (269 points) and 19Esports (259) are in second and third place.

PUBG Mobile, a free-to-play mobile version of the original PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds console title, launched in 2018 and its competitive scene started up soon after. According to the league, the total prize pool of $14 million available in the 2021 season marks the highest prize pool in the history of mobile esports.

