Overwatch League to begin in April with two regions

The Overwatch League will be returning to action with a more tournament-based format this season to improve the quality of competition and ensure the health and safety of the players during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Starting in April 2021, the league will be divided into two regions -- East and West -- with teams from each region playing in regular-season regional qualifier matches to decide seeding for four tournaments that will include the top teams from both regions in one bracket.

Teams can use their regular-season match results in an effort to qualify for the 2021 playoffs, but only the most successful teams will get to compete in the four tournaments.

The East region is set to feature teams from China and South Korea -- the Chengdu Hunters, Guangzhou Charge, Hangzhou Spark, Los Angeles Valiant, New York Excelsior, Philadelphia Fusion, Shanghai Dragons and Seoul Dynasty.

Teams from North America and Europe will reside in the West -- the Atlanta Reign, Boston Uprising, Dallas Fuel, Florida Mayhem, Houston Outlaws, London Spitfire, Los Angeles Gladiators, Paris Eternal, San Francisco Shock, Vancouver Titans, Toronto Defiant and Washington Justice.

OWL is working on a new system that will reduce latency to minimal levels so that teams from opposite ends of the world can scrimmage or practice against each other. That’ll ensure a level playing field for teams, regardless of which region they play in.

