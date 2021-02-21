Overwatch League announces 2021 schedule

The Overwatch League will shift to a new format in 2021, breaking its 20 teams into two groups and adding quarterly tournaments during the season.

The groups are broken into East, featuring eight teams competing from China and South Korea, and West, with 12 teams playing from North America and Europe.

The season will begin on April 16 with the Houston Outlaws facing the Dallas Fuel and the San Francisco Shock, the two-time defending champions, taking on the Los Angeles Gladiators.

Every team will play 16 regular-season matches, with each quarter serving as qualifiers to the in-season tournaments.

The in-season tournaments have been dubbed the May Melee (starting May 7), the June Joust (June 11), the Summer Showdown (July 16) and the Countdown Cup (Aug. 20).

The league will pay out $4.25 million in prizes this season, with $1.5 million going to the eventual champion. The in-season tournaments will pay $100,000 to the winner.

Here is the breakdown of divisions for 2021:

East:

Chengdu Hunters

Guangzhou Charge

Hangzhou Spark

Shanghai Dragons

Seoul Dynasty

Los Angeles Valiant

New York Excelsior

Philadelphia Fusion

West:

Atlanta Reign

Boston Uprising

Dallas Fuel

Florida Mayhem

Houston Outlaws

London Spitfire

Los Angeles Gladiators

Paris Eternal

San Francisco Shock

Toronto Defiant

Vancouver Titans

Washington Justice

