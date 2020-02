Overwatch League veteran Gi-hyeon “ADO” Chon joined the Hangzhou Spark as projectile DPS after a two-month tryout.

ADO spent last season with the Washington Justice, who finished in a tie for 17th place. He was with the Shanghai Dragons in 2018, and prior to that, played in Overwatch APEX in Korea.

The Spark finished in fourth place in 2019 last season. They are scheduled to open their season against the San Francisco Shock on March 7 in Seoul.

—Field Level Media