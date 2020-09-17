Overwatch League announces All-Star teams

Five players from the Shanghai Dragons were named to the Overwatch League 2020 All-Star Asia team while four from Paris Eternal were named to the North America roster on Thursday.

The Asia team will compete in an All-Star event on Sept. 26, and All-Stars North America will have their duel on Oct. 3. A total of $225,000 is up for grabs.

Shanghai’s Euiseok “Fearless” Lee, Jun Woo “Void” Kang, Byungsun “Fleta” Kim, Jae Gon “Leejaegon” Lee and Min-chul “Izayaki” Kim all made the Asia team, decided exclusively by fan voting.

Paris Eternal leads the North America team with four picks - Benjamin “Benbest” Dieulafait, Terence “Soon” Tarlier, Nicolas “Nicogdh” Moret and Brice “Fdgod” Monscavoir.

Rounding out the Asia All-Stars are Hyobin “Choihyobin” Choi of the San Francisco Shock, Menghan “Ameng” Ding of the Chengdu Hunters, Dong-gyu “Mano” Kim of New York Excelsior, Han-been “Hanbin” Choi of Paris Eternal, Qiulin “Guxue” Xu of Hanzhou Spark, Gicheol “Cr0ng” Nam of Guanzhou Charge, Gui-Woon “Decay” Jang of Washington Justice, Junyoung “Profit” Park of Seoul Dynasty, Seonchang “Ans” Lee of San Francisco Shock, Gilseong “Glister” Lim of London Spitfire, Hyojong “Haksal” Kim of New York Excelsior, Jun-ki “Yaki” Kim of Florida Mayhem, Jae-hyeok “Carpe” Lee of Philadelphia Fusion, Sang-Min “Myunb0ng” Seo of Boston Uprising, Minki “Viol2t” Park of San Francisco Shock, Kyeongbo “Alarm” Kim of Philadelphia Fusion, Jin Seo “Shu” Kim of Guanzhou Charge, Seonghyun “Jjonak” Bang of New York Excelsior, and Jin-mo “Tobi” Yang of Seoul Dynasty.

The rest of the North America All-Star team are Matthew “Super” Delisi of San Francisco Shock, Indy “Space” Halpern of Los Angeles Gladiators, Caleb “Mcgravy” Mcgarvey of Los Angeles Valiant, João Pedro “Hydration” Goes Telles of Houston Outlaws, Andreas “Nevix” Karlsson of Toronto Defiant, Gael “Poko” Gouzerch of Philadelphia Fusion, Niclas Smidt “Shockwave” Jensen of Vancouver Titans, Kai “Ksp” Collins of Los Angeles Valiant, Dante “Danteh” Cruz of Houston Outlaws, Brady “Agilities” Girardi of Toronto Defiant, Dusttin “Dogman” Bowerman of Atlanta Reign, William “Crimzo” Hernandez of Dallas Fuel, Seungsoo “Jecse” Lee of Houston Outlaws, Youngseo “Kariv” Bak of Toronto Defiant, Daniel “FunnyAstro” Hathaway, and Grant “Moth” Espe of San Francisco Shock.

Both All-Star events will feature Overwatch League broadcast talent playing in a 6v6 match in a three-map set, Top players compete in a 1v1 headshots-only format as Widowmaker, and All-Stars competing in a 6v6 match in a three-map set.

The Asia event will include a Winston skills challenge - four players competing in a 1v1 tournament to be the first Winston to push a neutral Wrecking Ball into the Ilios Well; a Genji skills challenge of four players competing in a 1v1 single-elimination tournament to determine the greatest Genji; an Ana skills challenge where the pros go head-to-head in a free-for-all; and eight players competing in a Hero Gauntlet match where the winner is the first player to get an elimination using a pool of 22 heroes.

The Overwatch Grand Finals are Oct. 8-10.

--Field Level Media