ATL Academy has withdrawn from the remainder of the 2020 Overwatch Contenders season.

“(The team) has decided to go on hiatus until further notice. Thank you for supporting this decision,” the team posted Sunday on Twitter.

ATL Academy, the academy team for the ATL Reign, did not provide a reason for the decision, nor did they provide details on what will happen with Blake “Gator” Scott and other players on the current roster.

—Field Level Media