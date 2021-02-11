Reign sign former Valiant DPS Kai

The migration of former Los Angeles Valiant players elsewhere in the Overwatch League continued Thursday with Kai “Kai” Collins joining the Atlanta Reign.

The Reign made the announcement on social media. Kai, a DPS specialist who formerly operated under the handle KSP, played the entirety of the 2020 season with Los Angeles as a rookie.

Kai will replace Hugo “SharP” Sahlberg in the lineup for Atlanta. Kim “Edison” Tae-hoon and Oh “Pelican” Se-hyun will join Kai as the DPS lineup for the Reign.

Kai, from the United Kingdom, joined the Valiant for the 2020 season after previous experience on Overwatch Contenders teams in both North America (XL2 Academy) and Europe (Samsung Morning Stars).

Kai was dropped by Valiant last month after the organization announced its decision to move to China. Three of the team’s players have now found new homes in the OWL for the 2021 season. Johannes “Shax” Nielsen has signed on with the London Spitfire and Mun “Lastro” Jung-won was picked up by the Toronto Defiant.

--Field Level Media