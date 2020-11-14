Atlanta Reign sign DPS player Pelican

The Atlanta Reign, who axed six players at the end of a mediocre 2020 Overwatch League campaign, signed DPS player Se-hyun “Pelican” Oh on Friday.

Pelican, an 18-year-old South Korean, spent the past two years with O2 Blast in the Korean Overwatch Contenders league following a stint with WGS Armament. He helped O2 Blast win their Season 1 league title in June before they tied for fifth place in Season 2 last month.

Pelican joins a Reign team that went 10-11 in the 2020 regular season, finishing in 12th place, then won two of four playoff matches before getting eliminated in the North American bracket.

In the past month, support Anthony “Fire” King announced that his contract wasn’t renewed, and the Reign also bid farewell to tanks Nathan “frd” Goebel and Hyun-jun “Pokpo” Park, DPS players Garrett “Saucy” Roland and Joon “Erster” Jeong and support Dusttin “Dogman” Bowerman. Pokpo and Erster are South Korean while Fire, frd, Saucy and Dogman are all from the United States.

In addition, assistant coaches Dimitri “Silence” Couturet of France, Chung-in “Mentalist” Kim of South Korea and Steven “Kodak” Rosenberger of Germany all departed the club in late October.

Atlanta still has two other DPS players on the roster in addition to Pelican: Sweden’s Hugo “SharP” Sahlberg and South Korea’s Tae-hoon “Edison” Kim.

