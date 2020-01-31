Reign add 'Fire' and 'Kodak' to OWL roster

The Atlanta Reign are adding Anthony “Fire” King and flex support Steven “Kodak” Rosenberger to their roster for the upcoming Overwatch League season.

The organization made the announcement in a video posted to Twitter on Friday writing, “We’re here to avenge ourselves.” The dramatic video has an Avengers theme.

Fire, who will be added to the Reign’s support line, has competed with Team Envy in North American Overwatch Contenders since 2018.

Kodak has spent the past six months on ATL Academy in Overwatch Contenders. He also spent time at the 2019 Contenders Gauntlet and played flex support for the Atlanta Reign at the start of the 2019 Overwatch League season.

The Atlanta Reign’s season begins on Feb. 29.

-Field Level Media