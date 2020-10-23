Atlanta Reign cut six players

The Atlanta Reign dropped half of their Overwatch League roster on Thursday, bidding farewell to six players.

In addition to Anthony “Fire” King, who announced on Oct. 16 that his contract wasn’t being renewed, the Reign also parted ways with Garrett “Saucy” Roland, Nathan “frd” Goebel, Dusttin “Dogman” Bowerman, Joon “Erster” Jeong and Hyun-jun “Pokpo” Park.

Erster and Pokpo are from South Korea while the other four players are from the United States.

The Reign tweeted, “Farewell to our players, Farewell to our friends, Farewell to our family. No words can explain the gratitude we have for all of you representing Atlanta. Thank you @Fire_OW, @frdwnr, @DogmanOW, @ERSTER_ow, @Pokpo_ow, & @Saucy_OW for always letting it Reign.”

The players were part of a 2020 Atlanta team that endured a mediocre season. The Reign finished 12th in the regular season with a 10-11 record, then wound up tying for fifth place in the North American playoffs.

Pokpo, 19, and Erster, 20, joined the Reign in October 2018. Dogman, 22, joined them in February 2019, two months before the arrival of frd, 21. Fire, 23, came on board in January 2020, and Saucy, 18, was promoted from Atlanta’s academy team in July 2020.

