Reign add former academy player Saucy

Garrett “Saucy” Roland became the most recent former ATL Academy player to join the Atlanta Reign.

The Reign announced Saucy’s acquisition on Friday as they were preparing to play the Boston Uprising in the Overwatch League. He replaces Andrej “Babybay” Francisty, who retired last week.

Saucy, 18, is a flex DPS who was part of the ATL Academy team that won the North America East season of Overwatch Contenders in 2019. His specialty is Bastion.

Other former ATL Academy players on the Reign roster include Blake “Gator” Scott and Xander “Hawk” Domecq.

—Field Level Media