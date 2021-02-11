Reign release DPS SharP

The Atlanta Reign’s offseason of downsizing continued Wednesday with the release of DPS player Hugo “SharP” Sahlberg.

SharP, 19, was a midseason arrival to the Reign in 2019. He also has played for Team Envy and GG Esports Academy in North America Overwatch competition, and for Sweden in the Overwatch World Cup in 2018.

According to DotEsports.com, rumors have circulated that the Reign might have an eye on Kai “Kai” Collins, formerly known as KSP. The Los Angeles Valiant dropped Kai when they decided to move to the Asia-Pacific division of Overwatch. SharP’s release could hint at that strategy.

Atlanta has added just one player this offseason: DPS Oh “Pelican” Se-hyun, formerly of the O2 Blast, who signed with the Reign in November. Conversely, a month earlier, the Reign released six players.

The Reign struggled in 2020, finishing the season in 12th place, then tying for fifth place in the North American playoffs. During the season, Atlanta fell in the quarterfinals of the May Melee, Summer Showdown and Countdown Cup.

