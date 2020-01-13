Esports
January 13, 2020 / 2:25 AM / a few seconds ago

Dynasty add support 'Bdosin'

FIELD LEVEL MEDIA

1 Min Read

The Seoul Dynasty added support player Seung-tae “Bdosin” Choi to their roster on Sunday, pending league approval.

“Bdosin proved himself as a top healer through outstanding positioning and aggressive plays,” the team wrote on Twitter.

Bdosin, 23, spent the last two seasons with the London Spitfire, who won the Stage 1 and overall titles during the 2018 season before finishing seventh in the overall standings in 2019. The South Korean earned an All-Star appearance in 2018.

He parted ways with London in November. Before Overwatch League, Bdosin also played for Cloud9 KongDoo.

Bdosin joins DPS Jun-young “Profit” Park and main tank Jae-hui “Gesture” Hong as former Spitfire players acquired by the Dynasty this offseason.

The 2020 season begins Feb. 8.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below