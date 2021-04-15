Report: Bilibili, Activision Blizzard announce strategic partnership

The Chinese live-streaming platform Bilibili and Overwatch League owner Activision Blizzard announced a multi-year strategic partnership, according to a report Thursday by The Esports Observer.

The deal includes the Chinese production and broadcasting rights to OWL in China, additional development of commercial interests and support for promotion of OWL in the region. No financial terms were disclosed.

According to the report, Bilibili also confirmed it was granted exclusive distribution rights for OWL broadcasts in China. Currently, Bilibili has a similar three-year deal with Riot Games for distribution rights for League of Legends international competitions including the World Championship, Mid-Season Invitational and All-Star event.

Prior to Thursday’s news, Bilibili had already secured hosting rights in China for OWL Tier 2 and 3 competitions including “Overwatch Contenders” and “Overwatch Open Division.”

--Field Level Media